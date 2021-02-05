Maisha Glover Named SVP, Marketing Strategy Lead at Booz Allen’s National Security Business

Maisha Glover Booz Allen

Booz Allen Hamilton has appointed Maisha Glover as a senior vice president and market strategy leader within the company’s National Security business , Booz Allen reported on Friday. With more than two and a half decades of experience with federal clients, Glover will help the company address customers’ needs.

“Maisha’s years of experience as a change agent in the national security space, including as a mission client, bring a distinct perspective to how to address these needs,” said Judi Dotson , executive vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s National Security business.

As senior vice president at Booz Allen, Glover will report to Dotson and help deliver integrated support and leading-edge solutions for intelligence missions, enhancing security, economy, health and safety. Glover has experience with clients in the intelligence community (IC), Department of Defense (DoD) and others in the public and private sectors, with a focus on large-scale transformation.

“Her deep involvement in strategy, growth, and market development initiatives for both the DoD and IC will be a tremendous asset as we continue to deliver high impact and performance at Booz Allen’s unique intersection of technology, mission, and consulting,” Dotson added.

Glover is an expert on digital and analytics strategy; and diversity, equity, and inclusion in the IC. She will help Booz Allen clients advance their missions by leveraging innovative technologies and workforce readiness. Before joining Booz Allen, Glover most recently served as a senior client development advisor in the Public Sector practice of McKinsey & Company .

Prior to McKinsey, Glover held senior leadership positions at Engility and Leidos . She also served in multiple roles as a policy and counterterrorism analyst for the U.S. government. Glover currently serves on the board of advisors for the Intelligence and National Security Alliance .

“I am pleased to bring my skills in this area to the dynamic National Security team at Booz Allen, which is well positioned to solve our clients’ toughest challenges through advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and cybersecurity, as well as our skilled and diverse IC talent,” said Glover.