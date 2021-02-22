ManTech Chairman, President & CEO Kevin Phillips Wins Fifth Wash100 Award; Jim Garrettson Quoted

Kevin Phillips Chairman

Kevin Phillips , chairman, president and CEO of ManTech International , has been awarded his fifth consecutive Wash100 Award for his efforts in driving company growth through acquisitions, securing major government contract awards and driving innovation in emerging technologies.

“Kevin Phillips has spent nearly 18 years delivering consistent results and leadership to Mantech International where he served in the straight line ascendancy of CFO to president to CEO to chairman of the board in textbook fashion,” said Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award .

Phillips' strong leadership has enabled ManTech to continue to expand throughout 2020 and into the new year. His notable efforts secured him the 2021 Wash100 Award. You can read Phillips' full 2021 Wash100 Award profile on GovCon Wire.

“His commitment to the company and the government contracting community has earned Kevin a well deserved reputation of reliability and consistently solid growth,” Garrettson added.

Executive Mosaic congratulates ManTech and Kevin Phillips on receiving his fifth Wash100 Award. His leadership and vision to support the U.S. military and federal agencies and drive company growth for ManTech has earned him a sizable presence across the government contracting industry.

