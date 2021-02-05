Unanet

ManTech Provides Employees Access to UMGC Advanced Analytics Program; Srini Iyer Quoted

Nichols Martin February 5, 2021 News

Srini Iyer CTO ManTech

Qualifying ManTech employees will receive scholarships to the University of Maryland Global Campus for an advanced degree program for data analytics, under a new partnership between the company and the university.

Participants who successfully complete the online program will receive a master's degree in data analytics, a business analytics certificate and other credentials, ManTech said Thursday.

Srini Iyer, chief technology officer of ManTech, said employees who complete the program will support the company's technology investments across defense, federal civilian and intelligence markets.

UMGC provides online programs across a variety of modern professional fields, such as information technology, cybersecurity and biotechnology.

Blakely Pomietto, chief academic officer at UMGC, said the school's teachers are field practitioners who bring earned expertise directly to students.

