MarkLogic Names Jeffrey Casale as CEO, Adds David Donatelli to Board

MarkLogic

MarkLogic has appointed Jeffrey Casale , former president of Dell Technologies’ select group, as CEO and named David Donatelli , former executive vice president of Oracle’s cloud business group, to the company’s board of directors.

“MarkLogic has distinguished itself through its robust product offering, blue chip customer base, and strong foundation for growth, and I am thrilled to be joining the company at this exciting time in its evolution,” said Casale.

Casale will bring decades of technology and data experience to MarkLogic. Prior to joining MarkLogic, he led the creation, strategy and operations of Dell Technologies Select Group .

Casale also served as senior vice president at VMware , where he led field operations. He also helped launch multiple new lines of business. Earlier in his career, Casale worked with EMC Corporation in various executive roles. Notably, Cascale led EMC’s operations in Europe and Latin America for ten years.

“Jeff brings a decades long track record of successfully building and leading technology and data-focused businesses and we are excited he is joining MarkLogic as CEO,” said Andy Fishman , a managing director at MarkLogic-owner Vector Capital . “We also welcome David Donatelli to our Board of Directors and are thrilled for the opportunity to leverage his extensive growth, operational, product, and value creation experience.”