MCR Federal Working to Provide Space Force With Modernized C2 Software

MCR Federal

MCR Federal secured a contract in May to help the U.S. Space Force implement new command and control software equipped with modernized applications in an effort to replace aging space C2 software tools.

The company was tasked to rapidly develop lightweight software prototypes and services for warfighters in support of an initiative by the Space and Missile Systems Center, MCR said Thursday.

The Kobayashi Maru project was established by SMC's Cross Mission Ground and Communications Enterprise in 2018 to modernize legacy space C2 software.

MCR noted it is using a flexible user-centered design and development approach to support the continuous provision of apps to space operators.

ECX oversees the implementation and enhancement of ground and communications programs to handle current and potential threats.