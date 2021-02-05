Unanet

Mercury Systems Unveils Ruggedized Server for Tactical Edge-Level Data Processing

Brenda Marie Rivers February 5, 2021 News, Technology

Mercury Systems has introduced a new rackmount server technology designed to withstand harsh environments and ensure the integrity of data for artificial intelligence and electronic warfare applications.

Mercury said Thursday the Rugged Enterprise Series Trust XR6 server with the company’s BuiltSECURE technology features Intel server class processors to support the ingestion of information at the data-center level.

The Trust XR6 server is customizable and can be integrated with Mercury's ASURRE-Stor secure solid-state drives for full disk encryption and protection for “data at rest”.

Mercury’s ASURRE self-encryption technology has been certified under the National Security Agency’s Commercial Solutions for Classified program.

Scott Orton, vice president and general manager for trusted mission solutions at Mercury, said the new server product is meant to bring next-generation processing concepts to the tactical edge while streamlining multidomain operations.

The company’s RES-XR6 suite includes the Alliance line of servers that support Hewlett Packard Enterprise infrastructure, according to Mercury's website.

