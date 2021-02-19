Unanet

MetTel, Cybraics, Raytheon Form Partnership to Integrate AI-Based Cyber Threat Intell Platform

Brenda Marie Rivers February 19, 2021 News

MetTel has partnered with Raytheon Technologies and Fort Lauderdale-based threat intelligence company Cybraics for a development program to establish cybersecurity approaches built on artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.

MetTel said Thursday its Customer Innovation Labs will work with Raytheon, Cybraics and selected customers to develop a proof of concept for an AI-based cybersecurity platform that builds on the Raytheon Managed Security Operations Center and Cybraics’ security-as-a-service tool nLighten.

The alliance will enable MetTel’s government clients to access Raytheon’s MSOC that provides 24/7 cybersecurity support and leverages nLighten’s automated threat intelligence features.

Ed Fox, chief technology officer of MetTel, said the partnership's focus is to develop technologies that leverage automation and AI to generate actionable insights for security analysts.

Jamie Dos Santos, CEO of Cybraics' defense arm, noted that the group's use of behavior-based analytics for the initiative is meant to help customers mitigate emerging attack vectors.

Both MetTel and Cybraics have previously partnered with Raytheon for joint cybersecurity development efforts.

