Michael Scruggs Joins SAIC as SVP of Artificial Intelligence; Dee Dee Helfenstein Quoted

SAIC Hires Michael Scruggs

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced on Wednesday that Michael Scruggs, previously with IBM, has joined the company as its new senior vice president of Artificial Intelligence (AI), effective immediately.

“With over 20 years of experience working with global technology solutions providers, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in bringing data science and AI solutions to market,” said Dee Dee Helfenstein, executive vice president, chief strategic growth officer and chief innovation officer for SAIC.

Scruggs will lead SAIC’s expansion and innovation in the areas of predictive analytics, machine learning, robotic process automation, and intelligent edge. He will broaden SAIC’s portfolio of AI technology delivery and customer relationships, as well as oversee strategic partnerships and development of the company’s solutions.

“We are excited to be able to leverage Michael’s unique experience building sales, product, and delivery organizations to incubate and grow SAIC’s AI business,” Helfenstein added.

Before joining SAIC for the new position with the company, Scruggs held a variety of ascending roles with IBM’s Cloud and Cognitive business and provided data science and AI solutions to the public sector and commercial customers around the globe.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions.

Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers’ missions.