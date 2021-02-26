Unanet

Microsoft Azure Government Now Offers 142 Services With FedRAMP’s High Provisional Authorization

Nichols Martin February 26, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Microsoft Azure Government Now Offers 142 Services With FedRAMP’s High Provisional Authorization
Microsoft

Microsoft now has 142 cloud services certified with high provisional authorization to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, which aims to standardize the security of cloud products used in the federal government.

The company said in a blog post published Thursday its offerings under the Azure Government cloud work to boost the security and compliance of federal agencies.

Microsoft provides FedRAMP-compliant infrastructure, platform and software as-a-service offerings designed for multiple cloud deployment types.

The package includes the Azure Data Box, which facilitates secure data transmission, and Azure Private Link, which enables access to Microsoft-hosted platforms via a private endpoint.

Azure Government users may also access the Azure Databricks data analytics platform and QnA Maker, a tool for building conversational applications such as chat bots.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

MCR Federal

MCR Federal Working to Provide Space Force With Modernized C2 Software

MCR Federal secured a contract in May to help the U.S. Space Force implement new command and control software equipped with modernized applications in an effort to replace aging space C2 software tools.

X-57 Maxwell

NASA to Hold High-Voltage Ground Tests for X-57 Electric Aircraft

NASA is slated to conduct ground tests for high-voltage operation of an experimental plane being designed by Empirical Systems Aerospace to help the agency create certification requirements for electric aircraft units.

Cloud

Nutanix Study: Majority of Global Public Sector, US Federal Government Leaders Bullish on Hybrid Cloud

A new Nutanix study has found that 82 percent of information technology leaders in the global public sector and 87 percent of respondents in the U.S. federal government cited hybrid cloud as the ideal IT operating model. The third annual Enterprise Cloud Index Report showed that IT leaders from the U.S. federal government intend to increase that to about 74 percent penetration within five years.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved