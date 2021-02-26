Microsoft Azure Government Now Offers 142 Services With FedRAMP’s High Provisional Authorization

Microsoft

Microsoft now has 142 cloud services certified with high provisional authorization to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, which aims to standardize the security of cloud products used in the federal government.

The company said in a blog post published Thursday its offerings under the Azure Government cloud work to boost the security and compliance of federal agencies.

Microsoft provides FedRAMP-compliant infrastructure, platform and software as-a-service offerings designed for multiple cloud deployment types.

The package includes the Azure Data Box, which facilitates secure data transmission, and Azure Private Link, which enables access to Microsoft-hosted platforms via a private endpoint.

Azure Government users may also access the Azure Databricks data analytics platform and QnA Maker, a tool for building conversational applications such as chat bots.