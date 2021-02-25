Unanet

N2WS’ Cloud Backup Tech Added to DLT Public Sector Offerings

Matthew Nelson February 25, 2021 News, Technology

N2W Software has teamed up with Tech Data's DLT Solutions subsidiary to offer a data backup and recovery product to government agencies that manage workload in an Amazon Web Services cloud environment.

The partnership seeks to help public sector customers ensure availability and security of sensitive data through automated technology, N2WS said Tuesday.

DLT will serve as government technology aggregator of the offering.

"As cloud adoption accelerates across the public sector, organizations must be confident that critical data is secure and any downtime is mitigated in near real time," DLT President Chris Wilkinson said.

He added the collaboration will bring a cloud-based data management tool to channel partners as well as their customers in the government and educational sectors.

