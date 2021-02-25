NASA Issues RFP for Subsonic Aircraft Propulsion System Demo Support

Subsonic aircraft

NASA is looking for potential sources that can provide demonstration services to support the integration of electrified aircraft propulsion concepts into subsonic jets in a push to achieve sustainable aviation emission levels.

NASA said Wednesday the contractor will perform ground and flight assessments of megawatt-class aircraft powertrains to help mature the EAP systems as well as related vision technology ahead of deployment to subsonic aircraft by 2035.

The Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration effort, which falls under the NASA Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, is meant to showcase the capacity of EAP technologies to replace or update fuel-burning propulsion systems and achieve environmental sustainability.

The agency also seeks to revitalize small and emerging aircraft technology manufacturers including players in single-aisle aircraft production.

Lee Noble, Integrated Aviation System program director at NASA, said the request for proposals also demonstrates the need to drive U.S. competitiveness for future commercial aircraft.

Responses to the RFP are due on April 20.