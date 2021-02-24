Unanet

NASA Selects ASRC Federal Subsidiary for $75M Spectrum Management, Space Communication Support IDIQ

Nichols Martin February 24, 2021 Contract Awards, News

An ASRC Federal subsidiary has secured a potential five-year, $74.8 million contract to help NASA manage spectrum requirements and engineer space communication and navigation systems.

NASA said Wednesday that Agile Decision Sciences will also provide multidisciplinary professional support to the agency's human exploration and operations mission directorate as part of the Spectrum and Resource Management, Engineering and Programmatic Support Services contract.

The scope of work includes regulation management, public engagement and budgeting work at the SCaN division, which oversees tracking and data relay satellites and ground infrastructure for three space communication networks.

Agile Decision Sciences will perform the services at a company facility in Beltsville, Maryland, and at NASA's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Contract work is scheduled to commence on April 1 and will continue through March 31, 2026.

