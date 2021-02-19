Unanet

NATO’s Alliance Ground Surveillance Force Gains Mission-Ready Status With Northrop-Built Global Hawk Drone

Nichols Martin February 19, 2021 Contract Awards, News

NATO’s Alliance Ground Surveillance Force Gains Mission-Ready Status With Northrop-Built Global Hawk Drone
RQ-4D Northrop Grumman

NATO's Alliance Ground Surveillance force has achieved the Supreme Allied Commander Europe's approval for initial operating capability following the receipt of a Northrop Grumman-made unmanned aircraft system designed to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

Northrop said Thursday its RQ-4D Phoenix Global Hawk aircraft has been certified by the Italian Directorate of Aeronautical Armaments and Airworthiness, allowing NATO to use the large UAS for military application year-round.

Phoenix Global Hawk will also perform force protection, border security, disaster response and crisis management operations. The Italian Air Base in Sigonella, Italy, will facilitate data transmissions between the aircraft and NATO forces.

Northrop, Kongsberg, Airbus and Leonardo worked together to enable the AGS system, which uses five aircraft, sensors and support systems to perform surveillance missions.

“The commitment of the entire AGS team partnership – both government and industry – has shown incredible dedication, working across cultures, time zones and languages, all aiming toward one goal – providing the alliance with this critical capability," said Jane Bishop, vice president and general manager for autonomous systems at Northrop.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

SES

SES Subsidiary Books DOD Satcom Service Task Order

SES' government solutions subsidiary has received a task order from the Department of Defense to provide a maritime satellite communications service to U.S. military personnel overseas. DOD is using a company-built O3b medium Earth orbit satellite system equipped with portable antenna technology to help deployed servicemen connect, SES said Friday.

cybersecurity

MetTel, Cybraics, Raytheon Form Partnership to Integrate AI-Based Cyber Threat Intell Platform

MetTel has partnered with Raytheon Technologies and Fort Lauderdale-based threat intelligence company Cybraics for a development program to establish cybersecurity approaches built on artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.

General Atomics

General Atomics Taps Firefly Aerospace to Launch NASA Payload for Aerosols Study Mission

General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business has selected Firefly Aerospace to perform launch services for a GA-EMS satellite carrying an instrument that NASA will use to study how aerosols in the atmosphere affect human health. Firefly will use its Alpha rocket to launch the Orbital Test Bed satellite, equipped with the Multi-Angle Imager for Aerosols instrument, in 2022 from Vandenberg Air Force Base, General Atomics said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved