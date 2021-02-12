Navy Calls for White Papers on Weapon System Cyber Warfare Capabilities

U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has posted a solicitation for cyber warfare technologies capable of protecting aircraft, unmanned vehicles, weapons, sensors and other systems.

Naval Air Systems Command's cyber warfare detachment seeks white papers on technologies that can detect malware in real-time operating systems, protect assets and respond and recover from cyber attacks, the Navy said Thursday in a broad agency announced published on the SAM website.

The service branch expressed interest in research and development efforts focused on remote sensor access and operation, cyber test capabilities, authentication constructs for weapon system environments, cybersecurity and threat assessment models, ad-hoc networking security, non-destructive cyber inspection concepts and secure chipsets and hardware architectures, among other topics.

The Navy expects to award multiple contracts for the effort, and will base selections on a proposal's contribution potential, fund availability and overall funding strategy.

Interested parties may submit proposals through Feb. 10, 2022, for the effort's first phase.