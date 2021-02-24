Navy CIO Aaron Weis Receives Second Consecutive Wash100 Award; Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Quoted

Aaron Weis, CIO at the Department of the Navy

Executive Mosaic announced on Wednesday that Aaron Weis, chief information officer at the Department of the Navy, has received his second consecutive Wash100 Award, the most coveted award in all of government contracting (GovCon), for his efforts to update information technology processes and security practices at the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

“Best known for his skills of strategy and cross functional team leadership, Navy CIO Aaron Weiss has distinguished himself for his ability to lead both technology and cybersecurity capabilities across both the Navy and Marine Corp., said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

As the Navy continues to evolve to meet the growing demands of the landscape, many challenges still remain. During GovCon Wire’s Navy: IT Transformation Forum, notable industry and federal leaders will discuss the latest initiatives, efficiencies and challenges the service branch faces.

The forum will feature Aaron Weis as the opening keynote speaker. He will address the influence of emerging technologies, upcoming budgets and funding, and cybersecurity initiatives that will enable the Navy to become more effective in warfare.

