Navy CIO Aaron Weis Receives Second Consecutive Wash100 Award; Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Quoted

William McCormick February 24, 2021 News, Press Releases, Wash100

Aaron Weis, CIO at the Department of the Navy

Executive Mosaic announced on Wednesday that Aaron Weis, chief information officer at the Department of the Navy, has received his second consecutive Wash100 Award, the most coveted award in all of government contracting (GovCon), for his efforts to update information technology processes and security practices at the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

“Best known for his skills of strategy and cross functional team leadership, Navy CIO Aaron Weiss has distinguished himself for his ability to lead both technology and cybersecurity capabilities across both the Navy and Marine Corp., said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Aaron Weis and the Department of the Navy team for their selection to receive the 2021 Wash100 Award. Weis’ strong leadership and innovative solutions have cemented his footprint in the government contracting (GovCon) sector and driven modernization across the federal government.

As the Navy continues to evolve to meet the growing demands of the landscape, many challenges still remain. During GovCon Wire’s Navy: IT Transformation Forum, notable industry and federal leaders will discuss the latest initiatives, efficiencies and challenges the service branch faces.

The forum will feature Aaron Weis as the opening keynote speaker. He will address the influence of emerging technologies, upcoming budgets and funding, and cybersecurity initiatives that will enable the Navy to become more effective in warfare.

