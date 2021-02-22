Unanet

Navy Selects Raytheon for Engine Fan Aerodynamics Project

Matthew Nelson February 22, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Raytheon Technologies has secured a potential four-year, $13.2 million contract to help the U.S. Navy develop technology to improve the aerodynamics of aircraft engine fans.

The company will design and test multiple fan configurations within a scaled model facility as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance Enablers project, the Department of Defense said Friday.

DOD noted that the project's goal is to increase engine thrust generation.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a three-year base period valued at $12.5 million along with a one-year, $689,571 option period.

The Office of Naval Research procured contract services under a science and technology broad agency announcement and obligated $6.2 million at the time of award from the branch's fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Raytheon will perform work in Connecticut and Indiana. The base performance period runs through Feb. 21, 2024.

