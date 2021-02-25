Unanet

Navy Vet Gregory Slavonic Named Vice Chairman of CRC Surface Technologies’ Board

Matthew Nelson February 25, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Gregory Slavonic, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, has been named vice chairman of the board of directors at single-source metal finishing service provider CRC Surface Technologies.

Slavonic will support the company's efforts focused on the aerospace and defense markets as part of his new role, CRC said Wednesday.

He will also help CRC Executive Chairman and CEO Timothy Jeffries carry out initiatives to connect with customers, grow strategic offerings and enhance company culture.

"Under the leadership of Mr. Jeffries, the organization will continue to build to meet business demands for quality and workmanship," said Slavonic.

Prior to joining CRC, Slavonic served as acting undersecretary of the Navy.

CRC offers metal finishing services to customers from the defense, medical, electronics, semiconductor, defense, aerospace and heavy equipment sectors.

