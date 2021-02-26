Unanet

New York City Taps Jacobs for Maritime Engineering Consultant Services

Matthew Nelson February 26, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Jacobs will carry out on-call maritime engineering consultant services for five years under an approximately $20 million contract from the New York City Economic Development Corp.

The contract extension provides for resident engineering services and underwater inspection, rehabilitation, repair and design work on New York's maritime infrastructure, Jacobs said Thursday.

The company will also perform database and asset management tasks as well as drone and geographic information system data collection services in support of the database of the Waterfront Facilities Maintenance Management System.

Locations covered by the contract include the Red Hook Container, Manhattan and Brooklyn Cruise Terminals as well as facilities owned by New York's police and fire departments.

Work will also encompass coastal and resiliency structures, waterfront parks, shorelines, beaches, dredging and reclamation areas.

The award extends the 30-year partnership between Jacobs and NYCEDC.

Ken Gilmartin, executive vice president of people and places solutions at Jacobs, said the company helped NYCEDC modernize maritime shipping structures, devise waterfront facilities inspection guidelines and manage maritime infrastructure.

