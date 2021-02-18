Unanet

Northrop CEO Kathy Warden Receives Sixth Wash100 Award for Driving Growth Opportunities

Sarah Sybert February 18, 2021 News, Wash100

Kathy Warden, CEO of Northrop Grumman, has been presented with a 2021 Wash100 Award for leading the company’s efforts to create value through portfolio management, as well as her continued focus on growth through executive hires and contract pursuits in the federal sector. This marks Warden’s sixth Wash100 Award.

“Kathy has delivered an unprecedented ascendancy in one of our nation’s most critically important defense contractors, said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

Warden’s notable efforts have led her to achieve major milestones with the company and across the government contracting (GovCon) industry. Visit GovCon Wire to read Warden’s full Wash100 profile and learn about the ways she drove growth, which led her to secure this award.

To vote for Warden, or your favorite executive of this year’s Wash100 Award selection, visit Wash100.com to cast your TEN votes, learn more about the history of the award and read about the latest class of winners from 2021.

Executive Mosaic commends Northrop Grumman and Kathy Warden for winning her sixth Wash100 Award. Warden’s expertise and strong leadership position her as a significant executive in the GovCon sector throughout the year.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the eighth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector.

These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.

The media team at Executive Mosaic writes individualized articles for each recipient of the Wash100 award, providing a write up on the executive centered around their career history and highlights.

