Northrop Taps Leonardo to Provide HF Radio Systems for Navy’s E-2D Aircraft

Nichols Martin February 5, 2021 News, Technology

E-2D Aircraft

Northrop Grumman intends to equip the U.S. Navy's fleet of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye early warning aircraft with a new Leonardo-made high-frequency radio designed for protected voice and data communications and stable information transfer.

Leonardo said Thursday its SRT-400 HF single side band radio uses technology that lowers the power consumption by over 40 percent compared to older models and decreases heat emissions in systems.

The radio is suitable for both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft and its electrical and mechanical design allows for reduced size and weight.

Leonardo also offers SRT-200, a lower-power variant of SRT-400. The company has been a provider of aircraft HF radio systems since the 1970s.

Navy uses the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye for battle management command and control operations. The Northrop-built aircraft is capable of delivering actionable data to joint forces and first responders.

