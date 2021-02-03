Unanet

Northrop Tests Ultra Tech on Surrogate Fire Scout UAS for Manned-Unmanned Teaming

Nichols Martin February 3, 2021 News, Technology

Northrop Grumman used a surrogate unmanned aircraft system fitted with technology from U.K.-based Ultra to demonstrate anti-submarine warfare capability in October.

The company said Tuesday it tested Ultra's ASW sonobuoys, processor and receiver on a crewed Bell 407 vertical lift aircraft that was modified to serve as a surrogate to the MQ-8C Fire Scout UAS.

Thomas Link, president at Ultra's maritime business, said the partnership aims to develop a manned-unmanned combination of ASW capability that protects warfighters.

Fire Scout is designed to deliver command, control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance over more than 12 hours of flight while operating in a manned-unmanned team.

Dan Redman, Fire Scout maritime mission expansion lead at Northrop, said the ASW addition to Fire Scout capabilities is intended to provide commanders with more flexible options in utilizing components of a manned-unmanned force.

The U.S. Navy has been monitoring the ASW development but has not yet announced a requirement for the said capability.

