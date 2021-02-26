Nutanix Study: Majority of Global Public Sector, US Federal Government Leaders Bullish on Hybrid Cloud

Cloud

A new Nutanix study has found that 82 percent of information technology leaders in the global public sector and 87 percent of respondents in the U.S. federal government cited hybrid cloud as the ideal IT operating model.

The third annual Enterprise Cloud Index Report showed that IT leaders from the U.S. federal government intend to increase that to about 74 percent penetration within five years, Nutanix said Thursday.

Sixty-six percent of U.S. federal government respondents said they consider security as the top challenge in maintaining a hybrid cloud environment.

When choosing their IT models, 53 percent of respondents from the federal government said they are more focused on supporting customers and 48 percent said they intend to support remote workers.

“The public sector has struggled with IT modernization efforts, due in part to the regulatory and security challenges in the industry,” said Chip George, vice president of public sector for U.S. sales at Nutanix. “However, the rapid IT changes that were implemented in order to maintain seamless operations at the onset of the pandemic proved that modernization could be accomplished in a cost-effective and streamlined manner, all while keeping regulations in mind.”

The study also found that 78 percent of U.S. government respondents said the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted their organizations to look at IT more strategically and 31 percent said they increased their usage of hybrid cloud.

“Looking ahead, I believe the public sector will continue to expand its reliance on hybrid cloud models to support increasingly digitized workplace operations,” added George.

Nutanix commissioned U.K.-based market research firm Vanson Bourne to survey 3,400 IT leaders across 13 industries worldwide for the study in mid-2020.