PAE Gets Spot on DOJ MEGA 5 Automated Litigation Support Services Contract; John Heller Quoted

Sarah Sybert February 18, 2021 News, Press Releases, Wash100

John Heller, president and CEO of PAE

PAE has been selected as one of the companies that will compete for task orders under the Department of Justice‘s MEGA 5 Automated Litigation Support Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) multiple award contract (MAC) vehicle, the company reported on Thursday.

“Our National Security Solutions division will continue providing exceptional service through our core capabilities that past MEGA programs have depended upon,” said John Heller, president and CEO of PAE and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Under the contract, PAE will compete to provide professional services to DOJ attorneys throughout the course of litigation across all eight of the agency’s litigating divisions.

The MEGA 5 contract award follows PAE’s receipt of spot on the Department of State’s potential ten-year, $3.3 billion Global Support Strategy 2.0 IDIQ contract vehicle.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia.

