Parsons Awarded Task Order to Support NGA’s Insider Threat Security Program

Parsons

Parsons has secured a task order for engineering and security services to help the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency protect the nation from insider threats.

The MOJAVE Functional Area 2 contract covers security specialist support, clinical psychology, threat analysis, counterintelligence and other security support services, the company said Monday.

The order marks company's seventh award under the MOJAVE FA2 contract, which OGSystems, now part of Parsons, landed a spot on in 2017. Parsons and OGSystems have been awarded a total of over $200 million under MOJAVE FA2.

Parsons will perform work over a six-month base period and may continue for up to two more years if corresponding options are exercised.

The contractor, along with OGSystems, has helped NGA's insider threat effort analyze and automate large volumes of data for approximately nine years.