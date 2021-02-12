Perspecta Chairman, CEO Mac Curtis Recognized as Wash100 Awardee for Seventh Consecutive Year

Mac Curtis, chairman and CEO of Perspecta

Mac Curtis , chairman and chief executive officer of Perspecta , has been awarded his seventh consecutive Wash100 Award in 2021 for his strong leadership and vision in the advancement of cybersecurity, intelligence and defense technologies through significant contract award wins and other major moves.

“Mac Curtis is not just a chairman and CEO, he is a brand unto himself in the government contracting market; where he has delivered as much for the industry as he has for his firm,” said Jim Garrettson , founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic .

Executive Mosaic congratulates Mac Curtis and the Perspecta team on their selection for the 2021 Wash100 Award. His leadership, innovation and achievement over the past seven years continues to drive the GovCon community.

“A reputation for positive perspective, extreme confidence in his people and his organization supporting his consistent track record of professional success. These are the hallmarks of his tenure,” Garrettson added.

