PV Puvvada Named NetImpact CEO; Kavita Kalatur Quoted

Sarah Sybert February 23, 2021 Executive Moves, News

PV Puvvada, CEO of NetImpact Strategies

NetImpact Strategies has appointed Venkatapathi “PV” Puvvada, former president of Unisys Federal and six-time Wash100 Award recipient, to serve as CEO, the company reported on Tuesday. Puvvada will succeed NetImpact’s founder, Kavita Kalatur, who will remain as chairperson, providing oversight and supporting NetImpact’s strategic initiatives.

“PV brings the experience, capabilities, and relationships critical to our next era. I have known PV for over 10 years and have counted on him for sound advice as we continued to grow. This gave me chance to not only follow his accomplishments, but also see firsthand his leadership style and core values which are very in line with ours,” said Kalatur.

Puvvada has decades of operational and financial experience across the public and private sectors. As CEO of NetImpact, he will drive the company’s digital transformation strategy. NetImpact will work to deliver next generation of technologies for accelerating customers’ modernization initiatives and improving their mission outcomes.

At Unisys Federal, Puvvada previously supervised the company’s organic revenue growth and established its footprint as a top digital transformation company.

Previously, he has led the Professional Services Council (PSC) and Industry Advisory Council (IAC) as the chairman of the board of directors.

“I am very impressed with NetImpact’s digital transformation capabilities and the client-first operational model and unique people culture that established their track record… NetImpact takes pride in being a mission partner, bringing the Federal Government the latest proven technologies and methodologies for outcomes-focused results. I look forward to building on the success achieved by Kavita and a very talented team,” Puvvada said.

