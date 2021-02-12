Ravenswood Elevates Kipp Peppel to CEO, Names Peter Kuebler as CFO

Ravenswood Solutions

Ravenswood Solutions, a subsidiary of SRI International, has promoted Kipp Peppel, former senior vice president at the company's products and services division, to president and CEO, and appointed Peter Kuebler, former chief financial officer at Sentek Global, to CFO.

Peppel, who has been with the company for more than five years, has taken a seat at its board of directors and succeeded former President and CEO Daniel Donoghue, who retired from the company, Ravenswood said Thursday.

In his previous capacity, Peppel helped Ravenswood implement its training-as-a-service business model and manage client programs.

He served as a founding member of the U.S. Army National Guard's eXportable Combat Training Capability program and oversaw the development of the FlexTrain instrumentation system. His experience included an 18-year career at SRI.

Kuebler, on the other hand, brings experience in working at ECG Management Consultants, Information Systems Laboratories, Science Applications International Corp., General Instrument and Titan.