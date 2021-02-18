Unanet

Raytheon Completes Phased-Array Radar Delivery to Office of Naval Research

Matthew Nelson February 18, 2021 News, Technology

The Office of Naval Research has received an experimental phased-array radar system designed by Raytheon Technologies' missile and defense business to carry out electronic warfare, communications and surveillance missions.

The company said Tuesday the Flexible Distributed Array Radar is developed in partnership with the Naval Research Laboratory and houses two phased-array systems and time synchronization, network coordination and digital beam forming features to enable simultaneous operations.

The radar's aperture can utilize a huge part of its operating band and is intended to accommodate future software configurations.

The back-end subsystems of FlexDAR was made by NRL while Raytheon developed its front-end.

FlexDAR underwent integration and testing activities at NRL's Chesapeake Bay installation in Maryland, Virginia prior to its delivery to ONR.

The platform is a part of the Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare Command and Control program, an initiative that seeks to test and explore the migration of digital technologies into a sensor's front-end component.

