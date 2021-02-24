Unanet

Raytheon Engages With Academia for Military AI Development

Nichols Martin February 24, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Raytheon Engages With Academia for Military AI Development
Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business will award a combined amount of $400,000 to academic partners for artificial intelligence development initiatives that will focus on augmenting military defense systems and continue through 2022.

Southern Methodist University and Virginia Tech will receive $175,000 and $225,000, respectively, to develop AI and machine learning technologies applicable to military operations, Raytheon said Tuesday.

The efforts under the Raytheon Technologies Applications of AI to Defense Systems project aims to mature Cognitive Aids to Sensor Processing, Exploitation and Response smart software capabilities.

SMU will work on human-machine teaming and competency-aware machine learning while Virginia Tech will focus on close loop control and sensor automation.

Barbara Borgonovi, vice president of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems at Raytheon Intelligence and Space, said the partnerships aim to further explore how AI can support military systems and decision making.

The overall effort is meant to lighten the workload of sensor operators and expand the targeting coverage of military systems.

Eric Larson, an SMU professor who performs research at the Darwin Deason Institute for Cyber Security, said he expects the university's image analytics project to help operators exceed the current limits of image understanding.

Raytheon Technologies will award additional funds over time as the studies move forward.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Kumu Networks

DOD Taps Kumu Networks for 5G Full-Duplex IAB Prototyping Effort

California-based wireless technology provider Kumu Networks has received a $5 million contract from the Department of Defense to develop a self-interference cancellation tool in support of a 5G testing and experimentation program.

Teresa Carlson VP AWS

Teresa Carlson: AWS Cloud Platform Supports NASA’s Mars Data Collection

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is using Amazon Web Services' cloud computing technology to process and host data from the Perseverance rover, which touched down Thursday on Mars to survey the red planet.

ASRC Federal

NASA Selects ASRC Federal Subsidiary for $75M Spectrum Management, Space Communication Support IDIQ

An ASRC Federal subsidiary has secured a potential five-year, $74.8 million contract to help NASA manage spectrum requirements and engineer space communication and navigation systems. Agile Decision Sciences will also provide multidisciplinary professional support services to the agency's human exploration and operations mission directorate as part of the Spectrum and Resource Management, Engineering and Programmatic Support Services contract, NASA said Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved