Red River to Deliver Data Services Under CALNET Program; Ross Woodley Quoted

Ross Woodley Chief Programs Officer Red River

Red River has been awarded a five-year contract with the California Department of Technology’s (CDT) California Network and Telecommunications (CALNET) Program to deliver next-generation data network and communication services to the State of California, the company reported on Thursday.

“We are excited to be able to support the State of California with leading edge, cloud-based communications services,” said Ross Woodley, Red River's chief programs officer .

The CALNET Next Generation contract has three one-year options. Under the contract, Red River will provide Cloud-Hosted Voice Over Internet (VoIP) services under the Category 22 service model. The company will offer Cisco’s Unified Communications Manager Cloud (UCM Cloud) platform to deliver enterprise-class call control, session management, voice, video, messaging, mobility and conferencing services.

The contract will provide California state and local agencies, federally-recognized Indian Tribes, state colleges and universities, counties, cities, schools and community colleges and departments with access to telecommunications and network services.

“Today’s communication needs have increased exponentially while requiring the maximum flexibility technology can provide. We are confident Red River can deliver a technologically advanced, cost-effective solution that will meet the operational demands of a vibrant state like California,” Woodley added.

The contract win follows Red River’s recent launch of a fully managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution, integrating the company’s Managed Services and Cisco SD-WAN technology to provide advanced enterprise networking capabilities to the public sector and enterprise market.

Red River’s Managed SD-WAN will deliver enhanced flexibility, control and network management. The offering will also enable wide area network management over dispersed geographical locations.

The company’s Managed Services team will provide operational support and technical expertise to support clients’ return on investment. Red River has partnered with Cisco for the development and launch of Managed SD-WAN.

Cisco SD-WAN technology will deliver a comprehensive networking solution that focuses on advanced Cisco hardware and software with Red River managed services support.