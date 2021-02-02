REI Systems Wins $80M Contract to Modernize USPTO Systems; Samidha Manu Quoted

Samidha Manu Senior Director REI Systems

REI Systems has received a seven-year, $80 million contract from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to support application development and app modernization for mission-critical systems, the company reported on Tuesday.

The contract was procured through the General Services Administration's (GSA) Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle , and was awarded by USPTO's Office of Trademarks.

"Federal agencies are widely embracing REI's Agile Delivery Framework, and seeing mission benefits as development teams engage with end-users. This opens the door to what is possible through app modernization and emerging technologies," said Samidha Manu , senior director at REI.

Under the contract, REI will support the Trademark Product Line , which consists of a series of systems and applications that support the trademark registration process, including application submission, attorney review, registration and continued use.

REI's Agile teams of full-stack developers will leverage the company’s Mindful Modernization , an approach that will use behavioral psychology, change management and customer needs to drive the work on the Trademark systems. REI will support the issuance and maintenance of high-quality trademarks.

"I am excited that USPTO has selected REI as a partner in its IT Transformation journey and look forward to bring our passion for customer success and the Mindful Modernization approach that we have successfully implemented at DHS, HHS, and GSA to the USPTO," Manu added.

USPTO seeks to connect IT support and delivery with strategies and business objectives, as well as modernize the IT environment to enhance user experience for USPTO staff, Trademark customers and the general public.