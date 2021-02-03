SA Technologies President Mica Endsley Appointed to Charles River Board

Mica Endsley Board member Charles River Analytics

Mica Endsley, former chief scientist at the U.S. Air Force, has been named to the board of directors of Charles River Analytics, where she will be tasked to provide guidance and insight in support of corporate governance activities.

She brings experience in developing training programs and publishing two books and more than 200 scientific articles on decision making, automation and situation awareness, the company said Tuesday.

Karen Harper, chair of the board and president at Charles River Analytics, said she worked with Endsley on various projects for more than two decades.

Endsley currently serves as president at SA Technologies, a Mesa, Arizona-based company that offers situation awareness research, design, training, modeling and measurement.

Prior to her tenure at USAF, Endsley held the role of president at Human Factors and Ergonomics Society and worked at Northrop Grumman as an engineering specialist. She also served as an associate professor at Texas Tech University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.