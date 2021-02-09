Sagetech Gets DOD OK for Small Drone ‘Friend or Foe’ ID Tech

Sagetech

The Department of Defense has certified a Sagetech Avionics technology that works to help warfighters distinguish between friendly or enemy drones.

Sagetech said Monday its MX12B Identify Friend or Foe device became the first transponder to secure approval from the department's International AIMS Program Office for compliance with 17-1000 Mark XIIB requirements.

The micro transponder is designed to fly on manned and unmanned platforms and its features include command and control software, ethernet connectivity and kits for testing and integration.

"From a technology perspective, we've used our military program experience and microelectronics expertise to take a traditional Mode 5 IFF transponder and condense it into a package that is nine times smaller, six times lighter, and certified to a higher level than the next smallest certified Mode 5 IFF transponder," said Matthew Hamilton, chief technology officer of Sagetech.

The company showcased MX12B's ability to interoperate with crypto computers at the U.S. Navy-hosted IMPAX 2020 demonstration event.