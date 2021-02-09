SAIC Wins $830M Contract for Army Aviation Systems Engineering Services; Bob Genter Quoted

Bob Genter Sector President SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has secured a potential 66-month, $830 million contract to continue to deliver hardware in-the-loop (HWIL) aviation systems engineering services to the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command , Aviation and Missile Center (DEVCOM AvMC), Software, Simulation, Systems Engineering and Integration (S3I) Directorate, the company reported on Tuesday.

“We are honored to have been chosen as the primary provider for the Aviation Systems HWIL Engineering contract and look forward to our continued support of the S3I Directorate, the DEVCOM AvMC, and the American soldier,” said Bob Genter , president of SAIC’s Defense and Civilian Sector.

Under the contract, SAIC will supply systems engineering and integration services to all branches of the armed services and their associated program executive offices and managers, Department of Defense (DOD) components, combatant commanders and science and technology programs.

Additionally, the company will provide its services to other government agencies, test and training commands, cooperative research, development and education agreement partners, universities, research centers and institutes, life cycle sustainment commands and foreign military sales activities.

SAIC will support HWIL Aviation Systems including life cycle support, as well as manned and unmanned systems, subsystems, components, testbeds, laboratories, infrastructure, external interfaces and networks and support equipment.

The company will also take on concept research, requirements, design, development, accreditation, testing, operation and maintenance as part of its life cycle services.

“SAIC is privileged to support cutting-edge engineering efforts at S3I and DEVCOM AvMC along with our teammates,” said Gabe Camarillo , senior vice president of Army Business Unit. “We look forward to extending our support to Army aviation modernization in the Huntsville, Alabama area in the years to come.”

Work under this contract will be performed under General Services Administration’s (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) professional services contract. The company’s support will be managed by the Army Contracting Command.