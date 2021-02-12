Tom Ferrando, CEO of Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT has been awarded a five-year, $175 million single-award NEON contract for information technology service desk and field engineer support to the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the company reported on Thursday.

“Our knowledge of the operational environment and our commitment to the highest possible customer service provides USCIS with a dedicated and trusted partner to assist in executing this critical mission,” said Tom Ferrando, CEO of Salient CRGT . “We are honored to provide innovation and responsiveness in this partnership.”

As the prime contractor, Salient CRGT will provide the said services in support of USCIS end users. Salient CRGT will also deliver operational support by leveraging a team of field service engineers.

Salient CRGT’s team will perform accounts management services, hardware incident resolution, equipment refreshes, and server operations and maintenance. The company will support operating and maturing service desk operations and provide IT support across the enterprise.

Salient CRGT will begin work in early February. The contract was awarded under the General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant 2 Vehicle .

The recent contract follows Salient CRGT’s selection to offer professional and technical services to the federal government through its position on Pool 1 of the GSA’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract in January. The award will help the company further its growth strategy and provide technology platforms to support government missions.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose-built for IT transformation supporting homeland security, defense, intelligence agencies, federal civilian, health, and Fortune 1000 companies.

We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers’ most urgent requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with the integration and operations of large–scale, high–volume solutions.