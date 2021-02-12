Unanet

Navy Calls for White Papers on Weapon System Cyber Warfare Capabilities

The U.S. Navy has posted a solicitation for cyber warfare technologies capable of protecting aircraft, unmanned vehicles, weapons, sensors and other weapon systems. Naval Air Systems Command's cyber warfare detachment seeks white papers on technologies that can detect malware in real-time operating systems, protect assets and respond and recover from cyber attacks, the Navy said Thursday in a broad agency announced published on the SAM website.

ICF to Expand New York City Energy Efficiency Efforts

ICF has received a potential five-year, $30 million contract from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to broaden the implementation of water conservation, energy efficiency and clean energy efforts in support of commercial buildings across the city.

Ravenswood Elevates Kipp Peppel to CEO, Names Peter Kuebler as CFO

Ravenswood Solutions, a subsidiary of SRI International, has promoted Kipp Peppel, former senior vice president at the company's products and services division, to president and CEO, and appointed Peter Kuebler, former chief financial officer at Sentek Global, to CFO.

