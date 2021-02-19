Sentar Receives Certification to Offer CMMC Consulting Services

Sentar

The accreditation body of the Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification has named Sentar as a registered provider organization, validating the cyber intelligence company's credibility to offer CMMC consulting services.

Sentar is now certified to help defense contractors looking to comply with the new cybersecurity standards that will take effect this year, the company said Thursday.

Prior to being certified as RPO, Sentar had to agree to the Code of Professional Conduct of the CMMC-AB and pass its organizational background investigation. The company also looks to gain designation as a third party assessment organization, which is authorized to conduct CMMC Maturity Level assessments.

Sentar is a Huntsville, Alabama-based business that offers consulting services to help federal contractors meet requirements through its governance, regulation and compliance experts.

The company is already certified as an independent third party assessment organization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.