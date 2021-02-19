Unanet

Sentar Receives Certification to Offer CMMC Consulting Services

Christine Thropp February 19, 2021 News

Sentar Receives Certification to Offer CMMC Consulting Services
Sentar

The accreditation body of the Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification has named Sentar as a registered provider organization, validating the cyber intelligence company's credibility to offer CMMC consulting services.

Sentar is now certified to help defense contractors looking to comply with the new cybersecurity standards that will take effect this year, the company said Thursday.

Prior to being certified as RPO, Sentar had to agree to the Code of Professional Conduct of the CMMC-AB and pass its organizational background investigation. The company also looks to gain designation as a third party assessment organization, which is authorized to conduct CMMC Maturity Level assessments.

Sentar is a Huntsville, Alabama-based business that offers consulting services to help federal contractors meet requirements through its governance, regulation and compliance experts.

The company is already certified as an independent third party assessment organization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

SES

SES Subsidiary Books DOD Satcom Service Task Order

SES' government solutions subsidiary has received a task order from the Department of Defense to provide a maritime satellite communications service to U.S. military personnel overseas. DOD is using a company-built O3b medium Earth orbit satellite system equipped with portable antenna technology to help deployed servicemen connect, SES said Friday.

RQ-4D Northrop Grumman

NATO’s Alliance Ground Surveillance Force Gains Mission-Ready Status With Northrop-Built Global Hawk Drone

NATO's Alliance Ground Surveillance force has achieved initial operating capability of a Northrop Grumman-made unmanned aircraft system designed to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. Northrop said Thursday its RQ-4D Phoenix Global Hawk aircraft gained Supreme Allied Commander Europe's approval for the IOC, allowing NATO to use the aircraft year-round.

cybersecurity

MetTel, Cybraics, Raytheon Form Partnership to Integrate AI-Based Cyber Threat Intell Platform

MetTel has partnered with Raytheon Technologies and Fort Lauderdale-based threat intelligence company Cybraics for a development program to establish cybersecurity approaches built on artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved