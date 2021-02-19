SES Subsidiary Books DOD Satcom Service Task Order

SES

SES' government solutions subsidiary has received a task order from the Department of Defense to provide a maritime satellite communications service to U.S. military personnel overseas.

DOD is using a company-built O3b medium Earth orbit satellite system equipped with portable antenna technology to help deployed servicemen connect, SES said Friday.

The ruggedized platform, designed to offer users a throughout capacity of up to 400 megabits per second, includes a power distribution unit and a backup battery.

SES Government Solutions provides managed MEO satellite services to DOD through a five-year, $516.7 million blanket purchase agreement awarded in June 2018.

Pete Hoene, president and CEO of SES GS, said the company's industrial-grade maritime system works with a turnkey terminal and offers scalability to support multiple users.