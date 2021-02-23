SGT President & CEO Tina Dolph Recognized With 2021 Wash100 Award; Jim Garrettson Quoted

Tina Dolph President

Tina Dolph , president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies (SGT), has received her third consecutive Wash100 Award in 2021 for driving the company’s expansion in the federal sector through contract awards from various agencies.

“After more than 18 years with Lockheed Martin, Tina Dolph brings her combined background of operations, engineering, finance and strategy to lead the rapidly growing powerhouse of Siemens Government Technologies,” said Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award . “Tina has the unique versatility to see the big picture strategy while simultaneously focusing on the operational details that drive growth.”

Dolph has spearheaded new growth initiatives and developed advanced solutions throughout the year, making her a notable figure in the government contracting (GovCon) sector. You can read Dolph’s full 2021 Wash100 Award profile by visiting GovCon Wire .

To vote for Dolph as your favorite executive of this year's Wash100 Award selection, visit Wash100.com to cast your TEN votes.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to spend my entire career supporting those who conduct essential U.S. government missions around the world, which wouldn’t be possible if not for those who raised their right hand and took an oath to serve our great nation,” said Dolph.

Executive Mosaic commends Siemens and Tina Dolph for her 2021 Wash100 Award. Her valuable partnerships and contract awards, strong leadership and innovative solutions prove that she will continue to be a significant figure in the GovCon sector moving throughout the new year.

