State Department OKs Potential $60M Deal With Jordan for Lockheed F-16 Air Combat Training Hub

F-16

The State Department has approved the government of Jordan's request to obtain an air combat training center for F-16 aircraft pilots as well as associated equipment and services under a potential $60 million foreign military sales transaction.

Lockheed Martin's rotary and mission systems business will serve as the primary contractor for the potential FMS deal, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday.

The transaction covers the provision of tactical environment simulators, mission observation centers, scenario and database generation terminals, training center equipment, full mission and combat tactics trainers, brief and debriefing areas, instructor and operator stations.

Contract items also include spare parts, technical documentation, logistics support, engineering, repair and maintenance services.

Jordan also requested the deployment of two Lockheed representatives to support training activities across a two-year period.

According to DCSA, the proposed deal is intended to support the Middle Eastern country's plan to enhance its capacity to defend against potential threats through training efforts.