Sypris Receives Subcontract for DOD’s Anti-Ship Missile Tech Power Supply Modules

Sypris Electronics

A Sypris Solutions subsidiary will build and demonstrate electronic power supply modules for a long-range precision-guided anti-ship missile system under a follow-on contract from a prime contractor working in support of the Department of Defense.

Sypris Electronics is slated to begin production work for the modules within the year, the company said Wednesday.

The missile system will use precision routing and guidance capabilities to potentially identify and eliminate targets within enemy fleets and to operate round the clock under various weather conditions.

The technology under the DOD program is also meant to support U.S. Navy and Air Force requirements and lower dependence on features such as GPS navigation.

Sypris Solutions provides a range of manufacturing and technical services in the areas of aerospace, defense economics, petrochemical materials, gas, vehicle components and assemblies.