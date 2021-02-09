T-Rex Announces Exec Movements to Support New Organizational Structure; CEO Seth Moore Quoted

T-Rex Solutions

T-Rex Solutions has made multiple new hires and promotions to bolster its leadership team, which will drive the company’s new organizational structure, T-Rex reported on Monday.

The appointments will support the company’s two new business areas in support of National Security and Federal Civilian markets. The Growth and Strategy (G&S) organization will align with the two new business areas. Rick Dansey has been promoted to chief growth and strategy officer to lead the G&S organization. Amy McKenna will direct G&S operations.

“We are positioned for significant growth in the coming years because of our hard work and success providing excellent service delivery and innovative IT solutions,” said Seth Moore , T-Rex CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “We are doubling-down to provide our capabilities to more agencies and customers.”

T-Rex has promoted Sean Murphy , who most recently served as chief growth and strategy officer, as executive vice president who will lead T-Rex’s newly created Federal Civilian business. Murphy joined T-Rex in 2011. In his new role, Murphy will oversee service delivery, as well as portfolio of programs and partnerships. Catherine Tiffany will support Murphy as director of Operations for the Federal Civilian unit.

T-Rex has also promoted Utpal Amin to director of the departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Veterans Affairs (VA) markets. T-Rex has appointed Amy Miller Feehery as director of Federal Civilian Business Development, and Dan Sundius will serve as director of National Security Business Development.

In addition, the company has named Olin Green as director of Emerging Markets. Green will bring more than two decades of experience in federal and defense contracting for enterprise IT and cybersecurity portfolios to T-Rex.

Bill MacDonald , who has more than 35 years of experience managing large-scale programs for civil, defense and intelligence agencies, has joined T-Rex as director of the Commerce market. In their new roles, Green and MacDonald will support T-Rex’s Federal Civilian market.