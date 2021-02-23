Unanet

Tetra Tech Wins USAID Contract for Energy Services Support to Indonesia; Dan Batrack Quoted

Sarah Sybert February 23, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Dan Batrack Chairman

Tetra Tech has been awarded a five-year, $38.8 million Sustainable Energy for Indonesia’s Advancing Resilience (SINAR) contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the company reported on Tuesday. Under the contract, Tetra Tech will deliver reliable and sustainable energy services.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID’s sustainable energy programs in Indonesia for more than 10 years,” said Dan Batrack, chairman and CEO of Tetra Tech. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science approach to create resilient energy solutions for the people of Indonesia.”

Tetra Tech energy specialists will create technologies to accelerate the deployment of sustainable energy systems, promote policies and modernize utility services. 

The company will also collaborate with USAID and the Indonesian government to achieve sustainable development goals in the energy sector, such as expanding and improving energy services and increasing use of renewable energy resources. 

In addition, Tetra Tech will promote integration of smart grid technologies for the effective distribution of energy that will drive sector transformation.

The contract adds to Tetra Tech’s history of supporting USAID. 

Tetra Tech announced in January that it will help USAID promote the use of renewable energies and mitigate deforestation in the Republic of Zambia in southern Africa under a five-year, $25 million contract.

Batrack said the company has assisted USAID in its efforts to promote green energy and handle Africa's natural resources for 40 years.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients.

