ThoughtWorks-VA Team Rolls Out Digital Notification Tool for Veterans

ThoughtWorks

Software consultancy company ThoughtWorks and the Department of Veterans Affairs teamed up for a centralized platform that was designed and rolled out by the partnership to send digital notifications to veterans from VA business lines and development teams.

VANotify uses a codebase from the U.K and Canadian Digital Services' Notify app and works to help veterans track VA pharmacy deliveries, confirm receipt of benefits applications and check any changes to their VA accounts, ThoughtWorks said Tuesday.

The partnership utilized VANotify's application programming interface to send communications on COVID-19 vaccination plans to more than 200,000 veterans.

"Since VANotify’s phased launch on October 21st, more than 1.5 million digital notifications have already been sent, with an open rate of about 70 percent," said Chris Murphy, CEO of ThoughtWorks' North American segment.

Moreover, ThoughtWorks and VA's office of information technology recently built a chatbot to respond to veterans' queries about benefits and services and COVID-19.