Tsymmetry Names Courtney Bristow as COO, Thomas Sullivan as Chief Growth Officer

Tsymmetry, an Arlington, Virginia-based government information technology services contractor, has appointed federal industry executives Courtney Bristow and Thomas Sullivan as chief operating officer and chief growth officer, respectively.

Bristow will work with the company’s executive team to further advance operational performance in her role as COO, Tsymmetry said Tuesday.

She most recently worked at TeraThink as vice president of strategic initiatives with oversight of strategic projects, corporate operations, Agile capability development and delivery engagements.

Sullivan will coordinate with Tsymmetry CEO Jeff Affuso and Bristow to promote a business development mindset by driving a cultural change. He will help develop and implement tactical and strategic growth initiatives, forge partnerships and oversee pipeline and account expansion efforts.

He joined Tsymmetry from LTS, where he served as VP of capture and proposals responsible for securing new clients and contracts across federal, local and state government markets. He also helped transition small businesses to become mid-tier players in the government sector.

Tsymmetry provides integrated data analytics, application development, program management, infrastructure, network engineering and other IT and business support services to federal government customers, including national security and public safety agency clients. The company also has offices in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Melbourne, Florida.