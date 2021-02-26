Tyto Athene, MicroAutomation Partnership to Roll Out ACUITY Next Generation 9-1-1 Offering; Fabian Plath Quoted

Fabian Plath VP Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene has partnered with MicroAutomation to launch ACUITY Next Generation 9-1-1 Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) offering , Tyto Athene reported on Friday. Tyto Athene’s ACUITY Micro Data Center was designed to provide mission-critical edge processing, analytics and unified communications.

“Adding MicroAutomation and their Omni911 solution to our ACUITY platform is a perfect fit,” said Fabian Plath , vice president of sales and business development at Tyto Athene. “Especially in cases of natural disaster or emergency response, the ACUITY NG 9-1-1 is a secure, quickly deployable solution.”

With the launch of ACUITY NG 9-1-1 COOP, Tyto Athene and MicroAutomation will bring 9-1-1 and emergency response a full COOP to the tactical edge with full standard E-911 and NG 9-1-1 functions through Omni911.

MicroAutomation’s Omni911 is a software-based offering for Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) that has been seamlessly integrated into ACUITY. Omni911 has supported emergency operation centers.

ACUITY NG 9-1-1 COOP will enable PSAPs to meet the NENA Continuity of Operations Plan, which has required them to operate a backup center if the primary center is inoperable. ACUITY NG 9-1-1 COOP can operate as a primary or secondary data center and will protect teams from network failure and loss of access to critical information and emergency applications.

“ACUITY NG 9-1-1 can operate as a cloud-based standalone system or create a redundant, geo-diverse configuration of your existing 9-1-1 call center. Overall ACUITY NG 9-1-1 provides the latest technology and tools first responders and tactical teams need when facing life or death situations,” Plath added.

ACUITY NG 9-1-1 COOP is immediately available for public safety users. Omni911 is NENA i3 compliant and has been tested and proven functional at NENA ICE.