Tyto Athene, MicroAutomation Partnership to Roll Out ACUITY Next Generation 9-1-1 Offering; Fabian Plath Quoted

Tyto Athene has partnered with MicroAutomation to launch ACUITY Next Generation 9-1-1 Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) offering, Tyto Athene reported on Friday. Tyto Athene’s ACUITY Micro Data Center was designed to provide mission-critical edge processing, analytics and unified communications.
“Adding MicroAutomation and their Omni911 solution to our ACUITY platform is a perfect fit,” said Fabian Plath, vice president of sales and business development at Tyto Athene. “Especially in cases of natural disaster or emergency response, the ACUITY NG 9-1-1 is a secure, quickly deployable solution.”
With the launch of ACUITY NG 9-1-1 COOP, Tyto Athene and MicroAutomation will bring 9-1-1 and emergency response a full COOP to the tactical edge with full standard E-911 and NG 9-1-1 functions through Omni911.
MicroAutomation’s Omni911 is a software-based offering for Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) that has been seamlessly integrated into ACUITY. Omni911 has supported emergency operation centers.
ACUITY NG 9-1-1 COOP will enable PSAPs to meet the NENA Continuity of Operations Plan, which has required them to operate a backup center if the primary center is inoperable. ACUITY NG 9-1-1 COOP can operate as a primary or secondary data center and will protect teams from network failure and loss of access to critical information and emergency applications.
“ACUITY NG 9-1-1 can operate as a cloud-based standalone system or create a redundant, geo-diverse configuration of your existing 9-1-1 call center. Overall ACUITY NG 9-1-1 provides the latest technology and tools first responders and tactical teams need when facing life or death situations,” Plath added.
ACUITY NG 9-1-1 COOP is immediately available for public safety users. Omni911 is NENA i3 compliant and has been tested and proven functional at NENA ICE.
“We are excited and proud to partner with Tyto Athene in delivering NG 9-1-1 crucial communications capabilities with state of the art technology that is required by their customers who must be able to deliver life-saving services in diverse and challenging environments” said Keith Blackmon, senior vice president of sales and marketing at MicroAutomation.