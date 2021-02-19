Tyto Athene VP Fabian Plath to Serve Third Year as AFCEA Belvoir Board Member

Fabian Plath VP Tyto Athene

Fabian Plath , vice president of business development and sales at Tyto Athene , will serve his third year as a member of the board at AFCEA Belvoir and as the chapter’s chair of strategic initiatives, the company reported on Sunday. Plath will also begin his second year on AFCEA International’s Small Business Committee.

With AFCEA Belvoir, Plath will connect government and industry to foster collaboration across information technology (IT), communications and intelligence. He will also develop and execute strategic initiatives to increase networking and partnerships between industry and government. Plath will drive funds to support schools on Fort Belvoir, as well as the Northern Virginia Community College.

In addition, Plath will serve as a member of AFCEA International’s Small Business Committee . Previously, he has helped develop the association’s small business outreach and coordinate with the small business community, grow memberships and create partnerships among government, industry and academic leaders.

At Tyto Athene, Plath is responsible for leading the company’s strategic goals. With more than two decades of experience, he will bring a deep knowledge in business development, sales, marketing and developing integrated strategies to drive innovation and growth.

Plath's career includes leading business development efforts at NES Associates . He also served as director of business development at TRI-COR Industries and The Centech Group .

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment.

We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and UC systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line.