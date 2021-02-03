ULA Updates Space Launch Complex-41 for Vulcan Centaur Launch

ULA

The Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex-41 in Florida has undergone modifications led by United Launch Alliance as part of preparations for the Vulcan Centaur spacecraft's maiden launch this year.

Aside from the new mobile launch platform, ULA also worked on the processing facilities as part of the multi-year launch preparation effort, the company said Tuesday.

ULA extended the facility's acoustic suppression water system and installed storage areas for 60,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and 100,000 gallons of liquid hydrogen. It also removed the Titan catch basin and incorporated a storage area for 30,000 gallons of liquid natural gas.

Modifications to the complex's vertical integration facility were also made to accommodate Vulcan Centaur and Atlas V's solid rocket boosters.

Mark Peller, Vulcan program manager at ULA, said the company had to wrap up all modifications without affecting Atlas V flights for other customers.

ULA noted it collaborated with Hensel Phelps to construct a 185-foot platform for Vulcan Centaur. The asset will work to supply the spacecraft with conditioned air, liquid oxygen and LNG propellant prior to its launch.