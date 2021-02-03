Viasat Demos ‘NetAgility’ Software-Defined Router for Army’s Cyber Quest 2020; Ken Peterman Quoted

Ken Peterman President Viasat Government Systems

Viasat has showcased the capacity of its software-defined networking router to handle multipath data transmission during a live exercise with the U.S. Army and other stakeholders from the defense, government, academic and private sectors.

Viasat said Tuesday its NetAgility virtual and mobile SDN bonding router transmitted artificial intelligence- and cloud-based data through communication links during the Cyber Quest 2020 event.

The exercise used data from disparate sources such as satellite communications systems, multiple-line-of-sight radios and Long Term Evolution networks to evaluate NetAgility’s suitability for Operational Virtual Health and Army Medical Command operations.

NetAgility can also handle the transmission of AI-based scans, facial recognition data and video capture to support medical personnel as well as situational awareness and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, Viasat noted.

Ken Peterman, president of government systems at Viasat, said NetAgility is meant to handle increased bandwidth demands and real-time threats.

The exercise comes as part of the Army’s efforts to assess the Viasat portal’s ability to address network resilience and automation needs detailed in the capability sets for 2023 and 2025.