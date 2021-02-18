Unanet

Viasat Ethernet Data Encryptor Achieves NSA Cryptographic Interoperability Standard Compliance

Matthew Nelson February 18, 2021 News, Technology

Viasat's high-speed network encryption unit has met the National Security Agency's Ethernet Data Encryptor Cryptographic Interoperability Specification standard that certifies the device's ability to secure top secret and sensitive compartmentalized information.

The KG-142 is a type 1 media access control security ethernet encryptor that works to safeguard Layer 2 Ethernet links and is compatible with  Advanced Cryptographic Capability for cyber threat protection, the company said Wednesday

The encryptor end-users could also access NSA's Key Management Infrastructure to ensure advanced cybersecurity.

"As mission-critical applications—such as machine learning and artificial intelligence—migrate to cloud-centric networks, they will require more bandwidth, better processing speeds and greater network encryption with advanced security features," said Ken Peterman, president of government systems at Viasat.

Viasat offers KG-142 in 20, 40, 80 or 200 gigabyte per second speed configurations.

