Viasat Tests BLOS Satcom Connectivity With Army Rotary-Wing Helicopter

Viasat has demonstrated connectivity between a U.S. Army-operated UH-60M helicopter and the company's beyond-line-of-sight satellite communications in an effort to modernize the military service branch's command and control systems.

The company said Monday its technology is designed to enable delivery of C2 communications and situational awareness from a simulated tactical operations center to the helicopter and dismounted troops.

The effort used Viasat's BLOS Ka-band satcom and an airborne terminal to transmit high-definition video content, facilitate video teleconferencing and support precision targeting.

Viasat expects the technology to expand the range of missions applicable to the UH-60M helicopter, with the added potential for telemedicine operations and en-route mission command.

Ken Peterman, president for government systems at Viasat, said its satellite connectivity paves way to rotary-wing platform communications and allows commanders to receive information and transmit orders to troops on-the-move in a timely manner.