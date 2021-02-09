Unanet

Viasat Tests BLOS Satcom Connectivity With Army Rotary-Wing Helicopter

Nichols Martin February 9, 2021 News, Technology

Viasat Tests BLOS Satcom Connectivity With Army Rotary-Wing Helicopter
Viasat

Viasat has demonstrated connectivity between a U.S. Army-operated UH-60M helicopter and the company's beyond-line-of-sight satellite communications in an effort to modernize the military service branch's command and control systems.

The company said Monday its technology is designed to enable delivery of C2 communications and situational awareness from a simulated tactical operations center to the helicopter and dismounted troops.

The effort used Viasat's BLOS Ka-band satcom and an airborne terminal to transmit high-definition video content, facilitate video teleconferencing and support precision targeting.

Viasat expects the technology to expand the range of missions applicable to the UH-60M helicopter, with the added potential for telemedicine operations and en-route mission command.

Ken Peterman, president for government systems at Viasat, said its satellite connectivity paves way to rotary-wing platform communications and allows commanders to receive information and transmit orders to troops on-the-move in a timely manner.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Bob Genter Sector President SAIC

SAIC Wins $830M Contract for Army Aviation Systems Engineering Services; Bob Genter Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has secured a potential 66-month, $830 million contract to continue to deliver hardware in-the-loop (HWIL) aviation systems engineering services to the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Aviation and Missile Center (DEVCOM AvMC), Software, Simulation, Systems Engineering and Integration (S3I) Directorate.

U.S. Army

Army Awards 10 Spots on Technical, Programmatic Support Services Contract

Ten companies have won spots on a three-year, $49 million contract under which they will compete for task orders for the provision of technical and programmatic support services to the U.S. Army.

Sagetech

Sagetech Gets DOD OK for Small Drone ‘Friend or Foe’ ID Tech

The Department of Defense has certified a Sagetech Avionics technology that works to help warfighters distinguish between friendly or enemy drones.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved